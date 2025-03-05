Canadian officials threaten to cut off power to Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In retaliation to President Trump’s imposed tariffs, Canada is now threatening to cut off power to Minnesota.

Starting on Tuesday, the U.S. began collecting a 10% tariff on Canadian energy products. That comes on top of a 25% levy on almost all other Canadian goods.

Trump argues he is protecting U.S. jobs and manufacturing with these tariffs.

In response, Ontario Premier Doug Ford promised to apply a 25% surcharge on energy exports to Minnesota, Michigan, and New York.

“If he wants to destroy our economy in our families, I will shut down the electricity going down to the U.S.,” Ford said.

Trump has promised to place reciprocal tariffs on any Canadian tariffs.