By KAALTV

Canadian officials threaten to cut off power to Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — In retaliation to President Trump’s imposed tariffs, Canada is now threatening to cut off power to Minnesota.

Starting on Tuesday, the U.S. began collecting a 10% tariff on Canadian energy products. That comes on top of a 25% levy on almost all other Canadian goods.

Trump argues he is protecting U.S. jobs and manufacturing with these tariffs.

In response, Ontario Premier Doug Ford promised to apply a 25% surcharge on energy exports to Minnesota, Michigan, and New York.

“If he wants to destroy our economy in our families, I will shut down the electricity going down to the U.S.,” Ford said.

Trump has promised to place reciprocal tariffs on any Canadian tariffs.