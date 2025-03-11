Canada threatens to cut off power to three states including Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesotans could soon be paying more to power their homes and items used every day.

That is because Canada has put 25% electricity tariffs on exports to Minnesota, Michigan, and New York. This comes despite a one-month reprieve from President Donald Trump.

Minnesota only gets a small share of its electricity from Ontario, so the impact could be minimal for now. However, that could change if and when President Trump’s more broad tariffs go into effect.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce is still working to calculate exactly how much the tariffs could impact customers.