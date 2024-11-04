Campaign officials make extra efforts to protect election workers

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Across the country, campaign officials are taking extraordinary steps to protect election workers.

In Detroit, bulletproof glass and a panic button are in place for workers to call police stationed around polling places.

Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, Arizona, voters are greeted by metal detectors, armed guards, and surveillance cameras with even SWAT teams being on stand by.

The nation’s capital also has security fences installed as intelligence officials warn Russia and Iran may consider encouraging violent protests following the election.

Homeland Security is reminding voters that voting machines cannot be hacked because they are not connected to the internet.