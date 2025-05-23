Camp House fire up to 90% containment, Munger Shaw fire at 95%

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Progress has continued towards containing the three wildfires that continue to burn in northern Minnesota.

As of Thursday morning, the Munger Shaw fire was the most contained at 95%.

Meanwhile, the Camp House fire is not far behind, reaching 90% containment. That is up from from 73% on Wednesday. The Jenkins Creek fire is currently at 32% containment.

As a result of containment efforts, all Lake County evacuations have been lifted.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.