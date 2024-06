(ABC 6 News)- On Friday, Camp Companion spoke with ABC 6 about pet adoption events that the organization will be holding.

A Bow Wow Luau will be taking place on June 22 from 12-4 p.m. at LTS Brewing Company. There will also be a Clubbin’ for Camp Companion Golf Scramble on June 27 at 9 a.m. at Willow Creek Golf Course.

For more information on Camp Companion and the adoption event go to campcompanion.org.