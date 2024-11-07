California wildfire quickly spreads to cover 14,000 acres

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In California, Ventura County is under an “extremely critical” wildfire warning.

The massive mountain fire broke out on Wednesday and has already burned more than 14000 acres. Dozens of homes have already been lost while tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate.

The blaze is being fueled by dry and windy conditions and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.