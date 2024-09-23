California bans plastic grocery bags

(ABC 6 News) — Paper or plastic will no longer be a choice at grocery store checkout lines in California.

A new law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom has banned all plastic shopping bags in the state. California had already banned thin plastic shopping bags at supermarkets and other stores, but shoppers had the option of buying bags made of thicker plastic that were reusable and recyclable.

Starting in 2026, consumers who don’t bring their own bags will be asked if they want a paper bag.