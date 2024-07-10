Caledonia man appears on assault, disarming officer charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Caledonia man arrested in Winona Monday night appeared in court on charges of 2nd-degree assault–dangerous weapon and disarming a peace officer.

Twenty-three-year-old Stig Thomas Ure was also charged with obstructing the legal process.

Court documents filed July 10 claim Ure attempted to stab an employee at a Winona business in the neck –possibly with a pen — and later tried to remove a police officer’s firearm from his holster.

According to court documents, police first conducted a welfare at a business after callers said Ure wanted to harm himself.

Police did not find Ure at the business, but did meet with an employee who said Ure had been at the business for about 45 minutes, and when she told him he had to leave at closing, Ure allegedly approached her behind her desk, grabbed her shoulders, and began hitting her in the neck with a sharp object.

“Defendant repeatedly told her ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry,’ while he was hitting her in the neck,” court documents read. “Victim then fell to the floor yelling at Defendant, and Victim saw a black object that was approximately six inches long in Defendant’s hand. Victim could not tell what the object was, because she was scared and focused on fighting Defendant off of her because he was still trying to stab her.”

The employee had “visible injuries to her neck,” including bruises and a “blood spot.”

The woman who called in the welfare check allegedly told police that earlier in the day, a police officer took Ure to a LaCrosse hospital. Ure had been released from an inpatient substance abuse rehab in Washington State in June, court documents claim.

The woman said Ure left the LaCrosse hospital on foot, and police called her to pick him up on the causeway between LaCrosse and LaCrescent, where she met Ure and a mental health worker.

The woman took Ure to a Winona hospital, but he left on foot toward the lake again, per court documents, and she lost track of his location in Winona.

The woman told police Ure had a pen, but earlier in the day another woman had removed a pocketknife from him. The woman was unsure whether Ure used drugs recently, according to court documents.



Winona police continued to search the city for Ure, and around 9:30 p.m., responded to a different business on a tip that Ure was nearby.

Police took Ure into custody, removed a dark grey pen from his possession, and took him to the hospital to be medically cleared.

According to court documents, at one point, Ure was left with one officer and Ure allegedly lunged at the peace officer and tried to remove the firearm from his holster.

The officer prevented Ure from fully removing the gun, and other officers and hospital staff helped to physically restrain the suspect, according to court documents.

Documents claim Ure attempted to escape and was “throwing his body around.”

He is currently held in the Winona County Jail on $500,000 bail with or without conditions. Ure’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 24.