Caitlin Clark wins ESPYs for Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports and Record-Breaking Performance

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday evening, the ESPY Awards were broadcast on ABC, recognizing top athletes on their incredible accomplishments.

Former Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark is one of the athletes heading home with hardware from the event after winning the award for Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports as well as the award for Record-Breaking Performance.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft taken by the Indiana Fever, spent her collegiate years at the University of Iowa and put together a historic career.

During the 2023-24 season, Clark led the Hawkeyes through the Women’s NCAA Tournament all the way to the National Championship Game where they eventually fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Iowa finished the season with a 34-5 record, and Clark averaged 31.6 points per game while winning the AP Player of the Year Award.

Along the way, she broke Pete Maravich’s all-time collegiate career scoring record, putting up 3951 points over her four seasons with the Hawkeyes, which led to her Record-Breaking Performance award.

Clark was also nominated for Best Athlete, Women’s Sports, which ultimately went to A’ja Wilson of the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.