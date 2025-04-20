Byron Youth Football Association assists local bars with charity work

The Byron Youth Football Association is partnering with local bars to raise money for good causes.

(ABC 6 News) – Byron sports fans and community members put some money on the pull tabs in a horse racing gambling event for charity on Saturday.

The Byron Youth Football Association is partnering with local bars to raise money for various causes on behalf of the bars. The events are a way to say thank you to the local bars that have supported the Byron Youth Football Association over the years.

The group has been doing it for about a year and raised several thousand dollars.

President of the Byron Youth Football Association, John Stemper, estimated his team raised between $500-800 at Smoak BBQ on Saturday. Semper added the types of causes they support are wide-ranging.

“We support Rochesterfest here in town and the Pickleball association, things like that, on Smoak Barbecue’s behalf,” Stemper said.

The horse racing pull tab game involves members of the community purchasing pull tabs and if their tab has a horse on it, they are automatically entered in a race shown on the TV. If their horse wins then the person wins that race’s jackpot prize.

The Byron Youth Football Association will be somewhere new on the third Saturday of each month. Their net stop will be at 3-D’s Sports Bar.