Byron teenager charged with hit-and-run crash with man on electric scooter

A Byron teenager faces a felony criminal vehicular operation charge after a suspected hit-and-run Sunday night.

Madalyn Steinkamp, 18, appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on a charge of criminal vehicular operation–substantial bodily harm, driver who causes collision leaves scene.

At about 9:15 p.m. April 20, Rochester police responded to the left lane of Broadway Avenue North, just above Center Street, where a man lay 20 feet away from an electric scooter.

Police noted that the man’s right foot was at “an odd angle” relative to his leg, and he was later diagnosed with several likely leg fractures.

Witnesses on scene said the man had been struck by a car, but there was no suspect vehicle at the scene. There was, however, a piece of weather trim on the ground nearby which had likely come off the suspect vehicle.

Rochester police reviewed city surveillance photo, and allegedly saw the victim crossing Broadway Avenue at 9:10 p.m., with the crosswalk symbol indicating he had right of way.

According to court documents, a gray Dodge Dart also had a green light, turned left, and collided with the victim.

The car visibly “hopped” during the collision, but did not stop and drove northbound.

Officers made contact with Steinkamp, who said she had not been in a crash.

According to court documents, officers responded to a residence on 6th Street SE, located Steinkamp’s car, and found a crack on the driver’s-side front bumper, damage consistent with hitting an object or person, and missing weather trim that matched the piece found at North Broadway and Center Street.

Steinkamp allegedly told police the following: that her car had been damaged by an opossum, that someone had walked very close to her vehicle and she wasn’t sure if she had hit them, and that she’d thought she hit a bumper or curb while downtown earlier that evening.

Steinkamp was released on $0 bail with conditions.