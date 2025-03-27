Byron Superintendent semifinalists tout budgeting skills as top talents

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Superintendents candidates dressed to impress the Byron school board and members of the community as they each had one hour to explain why they should be the one to lead the district.

The district’s budget was the name of the game as each candidate spent much of their time in the room convincing the board and community members of their ability to manage a budget.

Superintendent for St. James Public Schools, Dr. Steven Heil, said he’s had success with budgeting in the past and wants to bring that skillset of his to the Byron.

“I’ve been, in my past, pretty good with finances so I hope to bring some pretty stable finances to the district,” Heil said,

Dr. Michelle Nelson was another candidate who said her budgeting skills was one her greatest strengths.

“My vision is to grow the academic excellence and success of the students and the financial management of the district,” Nelson said.

The focus on budgeting comes after former Byron superintendent, Dr. Mike Neubeck resigned as district leader amid growing outcry from parents over what many called a mismanaged budget.

Overall, those calling Byron home want a superintendent who makes an effort to get to know his community.

Tom Whalen, president of the Byron Education Association, said being a visible face for the community is critical for the next Byron superintendent.

Nelson touted her own experience leading. She said she likes to experiment with new approaches to leadership.

Heil called himself a “networker” and prides himself on being personable.

Another candidate, Nate Wahlbruch, the superintendent at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstad Public Schools said he likes to help janitors and ride school buses to show face and identify any potential issues.

What all three candidates had in common though was their commitment to students’ success.

“It’s a commitment to every student learning at or above grade level,” Wahlbruch said.

As for the public, they paid close attention and took notes of their own while each candidate spoke.

Three of the semifinalists were interviewed on Wednesday while the remaining two will speak to the board on Thursday.

