Byron superintendent named semi-finalist for Albert Lea superintendent position

(ABC 6 News) – Dr. Mike Neubeck, the current superintendent for Byron Public Schools, is a semi-finalist candidate for Albert Lea’s superintendent position.

This comes after Neubeck resigned as Byron’s superintendent in December last year, after local parents created a petition demanding his resignation.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Albert Lea school board narrowed down its search for a new superintendent and scheduled interviews. The candidate pool was narrowed down to five semi-finalists, but one withdrew their name as they accepted another position.

All four remaining candidates are superintendents. Other than Neubeck, those candidates are Mandy Fletcher of Blue Earth Area Schools, Beth Giese of Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools, and Dr. Steven heil of St. James Public Schools.

They were selected based on criteria established by the school board, and survey input from Albert Lea Area Schools staff and members of the public. Interviews will begin next Wednesday, March 26, at 9 a.m.