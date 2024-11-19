Byron superintendent gives financial update amid calls for him to resign

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Byron School Board held its first regular meeting on Tuesday since its operating levy failed on Election night.

So many residents were in attendance, eager to hear the district’s financial update, there weren’t even enough chairs for everyone to have a seat. Many who were present commented it was the most people they’ve ever seen at a school board meeting.

With budget cuts certainly on the way for the district, some of those in attendance spoke out against cutting staff and school programs and placed blame on Superintendent Dr. Mike Neubeck for the district’s struggling financial situation.

“Many positions, if eliminated, will not be able to be brought back because there are not candidates that will apply for the position. They don’t exist,” said parent of four Byron students, Angrea McClure.

“We cannot allow this negligence to go unaddressed. I call on the superintendent to resign in his position. We deserve leadership that values our children, our educators and our community. The time for change in leadership is now,” said Byron resident Shar Cartney.

In response to these comments, Neubeck said, “Everyone has their opinions about what happened. Some people are angry and I understand that.”

With budget revisions on the way, the school board tabled action on an annual resolution recommending cuts until next meeting. This is so the district can consult an attorney about adding a clause to the resolution that would mention the district’s lack of financial oversight as an additional reason for the budget cuts.

However, the board did approve hiring Dan Pyan as the new Interim Financial Director through June 30, who would be paid a rate of $90 per hour at 20 hours per week. This rate is cheaper than the current Interim Financial Director, Julie Cink’s, saving the district about $54,000 over six months.

“He’s also very knowledgeable and has great experience, comes from us from South Washing County, and so we’re really looking forward to having him in our office,” said Neubeck.

Immediately following Tuesday’s board meeting, there was a closed session where the board discussed Neubeck’s performance evaluation. It’s currently unknown what exactly was said in the closed session, but the board chair will provide a summary at the next regular meeting on December 2.

Also at the next meeting, Neubeck will present board members three different options to revise the budget and increase the district’s fund balance, which currently sits under 8% at $100,000.

“Our costs are going up. Our health insurance went up 28-29 percent the last two years, we expect it to go up 20 percent next year. You know, we also have, just, employees and, and we went through contract negotiations,” said Neubeck.

It isn’t known yet how much money will be cut from the revised budget, but those numbers are expected to be ready in the next few weeks.

Neubeck says part of why the district is currently in a bad financial position is because at one point it was budgeting off incorrect numbers as its base.

There is an audit of the district’s finances that is still ongoing. Auditors will present the school board preliminary findings on November 26 and a final report on December 16.