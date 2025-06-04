Byron Softball clinches spot in Class AAA Championship game

(ABC 6 News) — The historic ride for Byron Bears Softball will continue into Friday.

The #7 Bears went 2-0 on Wednesday in North Mankato, defeating #3 Cretin-Durham Hall and #2 Chisago Lakes to land a spot in the Class AAA Championship.

Byron, making their first-ever appearance at State, edged out the CDH Raiders in a narrow 4-3 victory before defeating the Wildcats of Chisago Lakes, 6-4.

The Bears will play either #5 ROCORI or #1 Mankato East at 11:30 AM on Friday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium in Minneapolis.