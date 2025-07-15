Byron school board explores levy options

This fall, an unprecedented number of school districts are holding referendums, with projections indicating as many as 50 districts may seek voter approval compared to about a dozen in typical non-election years. The surge is largely attributed to the combined effects of inflation, federal funding cuts, and the expiration of COVID relief funds. Education Minnesota emphasizes that districts aim to implement budget cuts without compromising student welfare. In Southeast Minnesota, six districts have already held or are planning referendums to address their financial shortfalls. Notably, Byron Schools is seeking a $1.9 million referendum to recover from significant budgetary errors made under the previous superintendent. Current leadership is focused on transparency regarding financial reporting to garner community support. With the Trump administration's freezing of $70 million in federal education funding for Minnesota, schools are facing critical financial disadvantages. Attorney General Keith Ellison has joined a lawsuit aiming to retrieve these funds, crucial for maintaining educational standards. The Byron School Board will finalize the levy amount at an upcoming meeting, highlighting the urgency for funds to ensure that students receive a world-class education.

(ABC 6 News) – Byron Public Schools is one of an unprecedented amount of school districts in Minnesota considering a referendum in the fall.

The school board is carefully weighing its options in deciding an amount for the levy, as it’s still recovering from budgetary blunders and a failed referendum last November.

“We’re also working on plans to make more public the way that we report our financial data, so that, you know one of the things we’ve heard consistently is the lack of transparency,” said new Superintendent Nate Walbruch.

If the board wants the levy to pass this year, it has to work on that transparency with the community and balance what the district needs with what taxpayers are willing to give.

Board members set three options for an operating levy: a $700 per pupil levy which would increase the average Byron homeowner’s taxes by $36 per month, $650 per pupil which raises taxes by $33 per month and $500 per pupil.

Each option comes with its own pros and cons of how far the district will be able to stretch those dollars and how likely voters might be willing to agree to the tax increase.

The board is also considering a capital projects levy alongside the operating levy, which would be used specifically for technology-related expenses, but free up existing money in the budget for other things.

School board members agreed not to decide on an official amount for the levy yet, instead planning to think over the options and vote at the next meeting on July 21.

While Byron is facing its own unique challenges, it’s by no means the only school district struggling financially.

The Trump administration recently froze $70 million in federal funding meant to go to education programs in Minnesota.

Affected programs include assistance for children of mobile farm workers, support for English language learners, programs that promote effective classroom instruction, improve school conditions, use technology for the classroom, community learning centers and workforce innovation.

“It is putting us at a very powerful disadvantage with only just a few days to go before the school doors open,” said Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison (DFL). “It will devastate classrooms all over the United States, including Minnesota.”

Ellison joined 23 other attorneys general in a lawsuit to get that money back for the state.

“Funds that we thought were gonna be available may or may not be. We hope to be successful in this lawsuit. We believe that we will. We know the administration has violated the law, but these dollars are at risk,” said Ellison.

Ellison says his office may be able to obtain an injunction to stop the federal government from cutting off this funding. School districts are encouraged to reach out to the his office and share how they expect the loss of federal funds will impact them.

However, if those dollars – that should be guaranteed – don’t come in, it will only put added strain on an already tight budget.

“We want to give our kids the sort of education that they deserve, which is world class and can’t be beat, and that requires some reinvestment,” said Walbruch.