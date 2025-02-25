Byron school board approved $1.6 million budget cuts

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – In the latest efforts to balance the books in the Byron Public School District, the school board approved $1,617,250 in cuts to staff and programs at Monday’s special meeting.

Assuming no new expenses are added next year, the district says these cuts would bring the general fund balance up to 5%.

Everything from athletic programs to technology costs were up on the chopping block, but the bulk of cuts, totaling $1,340,472, would come from eliminating 15 staff positions, 12 of which are teachers.

“There are nine that are being laid off. If I remember, there’s one that’s retirement and two that we know that are leaving the school district,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Neubeck.

The other positions being cut are two school counselors and one licensed school nurse (LSN).

“We would have the one LSN which we are required, and then we would have a person in each of our health offices,” said Neubeck.

The recommendation to the board was to replace the LSN position with health aides, which would only be required to hold a high school diploma to be qualified. However, that move was unpopular with board members and parents alike.

“The safety of our children should not be comprised in relying on unlicensed personnel,” said one parent who addressed the school board during the meeting, but wished to remain anonymous. “I will not keep my children in a district where I do not feel they are safe and their education and safety are not the top priorities.”

All proposed cuts were approved unanimously by the board, with the exception of the nursing position.

The LSN job was eliminated in a 4-3 vote, under the condition the new job postings for the health aide replacement include language saying an LPN or RN is preferred for the role.

Dissenting board members wanted to commit to at least one of the replacements being a licensed professional.

School board members made it clear they aren’t happy about making any of these cuts, but say these are the sacrifices necessary to avoid going into statutory operating debt.