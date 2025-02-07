Byron Public Schools to revert back to previous Title IX policy

(ABC 6 News) — Byron Public Schools has decided it will revert back to its previous Title IX policy.

This decision comes after a federal court issued a decision vacating the federal 2024 Final Rule on Title IX. As a result, the Minnesota School Boards Association recommended that the school board rescind the 2024 version and adopt the 2020 version.

The 2020 version of Title IX states that “the school district does not discriminate on the basis of sex in its education programs or activities” but does not include references to discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity whereas the 2024 version did.

Byron Public Schools approved the 2024 version in December 2024, but now the school board will rescind that policy at the February 18 meeting and approve the 2020 version.