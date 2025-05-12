Byron Public Schools working on plans to propose new $1.9 million referendum in November

(ABC 6 News) — Byron Public Schools is planning to propose a new referendum in November 2025, asking for voters to approve new funding for the district.

The referendum would provide $1.9 million annually in new revenue, according to a survey posted by the district. The funds would be used to maintain staffing, programs, and class size appropriate to enrollment.

This comes after BPS saw its referendum fail last November, which also would have provided $1.9 million.

If this new proposed referendum were to fail, the district says it will need to make cuts to district operations.

To see the district’s survey regarding this proposed referendum, click here.