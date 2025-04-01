Byron Public Schools to interview finalists for superintendent position on Tuesday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — The Byron school district will hold its final interviews for its next superintendent on Tuesday after narrowing the search down to three candidates last week.

Related: Candidates for Byron’s next Supt. narrowed to 3

That list of candidates may now be down to two after Dr. Steven Heil was selected by Albert Lea Area Schools on Monday night as the district’s next superintendent.

Related: Albert Lea School Board selects district’s next superintendent

With Dr. Heil out of the running, that leaves Dr. Michelle Mortensen and Nate Walbruch for the Byron position.

The final round of interviews will happen Tuesday at 4 p.m. All interviews will be held at Byron High School and are open to the public.

On Monday, ABC 6 News learned of a new petition that has been started to support Abe Rodemeyer as the new superintendent in Byron.

Rodemeyer is currently the elementary school principal who had been a finalist for the position before being eliminated. The petition has nearly 600 signatures as of Tuesday morning.