Byron Public Schools to advance superintendent search on Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – The Byron school board will go over the next steps in the search for a new superintendent at a special meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at the district office at 5:30 p.m.

Board members will discuss the protocol and process for superintendent position interviews and review the stakeholder report.

The board will then develop the first round of interview questions, interview schedule and interview procedures. It will also schedule the steps necessary for the rest of the hiring process.

It comes after the current superintendent, Dr. Mike Neubeck, announced back in December he would step down from the position at the end of the current school year.