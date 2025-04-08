Byron Public Schools officially signs Nate Walbruch as superintendent

(ABC 6 News) — Byron Public Schools announced on Monday that the school board has officially signed Nate Walbruch to be the district’s next superintendent.

At Monday night’s board meeting, Walbruch accepted his contract and signed the Byron Bears Commitment Letter.

It comes after Walbruch accepted an offer on Friday.

Related: Nate Walbruch accepts offer for Byron Public Schools’ superintendent position

Walbruch currently serves as the superintendent of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Public Schools and will begin his new role in Byron effective July 1.