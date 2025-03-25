Byron Public Schools announces five semi-finalists for district’s superintendent position

(ABC 6 News) — At a special meeting on Monday, the Byron Public School Board selected five semi-finalists to interview for the school district’s superintendent position.

The semi-finalists are as follows:

● Dr. Steven Heil, Superintendent, St. James Public Schools, MN

● James Menton, Superintendent, BOLD Public Schools, MN

● Dr. Michelle Mortensen, Superintendent, Redfield Public Schools, SD

● Abe Rodemeyer, Elementary Principal, Byron Public Schools, MN

● Nate Walbruch, Superintendent, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Public Schools, MN

The semi-finalists were selected from a pool of 14 applicants based on criteria established by the school board as well as survey input provided by Byron Public Schools staff and members of the public.

The school board has scheduled interviews with the semi-finalists starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26 and continuing on Thursday at 4 p.m.

All interviews will be held in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Byron High School and are open to the public.