Byron Good Neighbor Days wraps up with a parade

(ABC 6 News) – Byron Good Neighbor Days wrapped up five days of fun on Sunday with a parade.

The grand parade began at 3 p.m. and ran along 4th Street.

ABC 6 anchor Robin Wolfram’s great niece Liliana was walking in the parade, tossing out popsicles and blowing a kiss to the camera as she walked by.

Kids, community members, and even pets had a blast whether they were walking in the parade themselves, or spectating from the sidelines.