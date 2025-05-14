Byron City Council approves bid for fire station renovation project

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Byron fire station is going to be getting a big expansion after the fire department got approval to accept a bid for the project at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The project is covered under the existing city budget for up to $152,000.

The fire chief told ABC 6 News that the current fire station is more than 30 years old.

“Our building is full, so we’re running out of space, so we need to add space as trucks get bigger as buildings get bigger and everything else,” said Fire Chief Matt Grant.

The plan is for some remodeling to be done to the current building this year. Then a two-bay addition will be made on the west side of the building next year.

Exterior work is also planned for 2027.