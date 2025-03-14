Byron and Kasson-Mantorville principals win Principal of the Year award

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – 4 principals: that’s the number of winners in Southeast Minnesota who took home the title of Minnesota Principals of the Year.

The award is given out by the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals, honoring principals who go above and beyond in their districts.

Each winner is nominated by their colleagues at each school, and then it’s down to some of the finest, with the winners chosen by the MASSP. One of those principals is Trent Langemo from Kasson-Mantorville. This is the first time he’s ever won the award, saying he was really surprised when he found out, and was humbled by the honor.

“It’s very meaningful to me because it recognizes that colleagues see the hard work that I do here at Kasson-Mantorville, and certainly I do that with a large team of supporting people that do vital work with kids,” Langemo said.

The president of the MASSP SE Division, Eric Nelson, saying Langemo is a perfect fit for the award.

“He is viewed so well by so many of his colleagues in this portion of the state and has been a mentor for a lot of young principals that have come into the area. He just really cares about education for all students,” Nelson said.

This was one of 4 principals honored in the Southeast region, with not one, but two from our area. Congratulations also goes out to Principal Richard Swanson of Byron Middle School. Rounding out the 4 is Bobbi Iseleski or Red Wing and Rico Bohren of Northfield.

Nelson said all of Minnesota’s 8 division winners will be considered for state recognition including the 4 from the Southeast Division in January.