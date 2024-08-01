Buzz around Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as VP option continues to grow

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The buzz around Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a potential VP pick for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is continuing to grow.

Less than a week ago, AP named Walz as a “less likely” option, just cracking their top eight candidates. On Thursday, though, the news outlet included him in their list of top four candidates.

The report cited his use of the word “weird” to describe the Republican ticket. The line is being used by both Harris and other Democrats.

The other three candidates included Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Harris is expected to announce her pick in the next few days.