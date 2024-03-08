Buy now, pay later purchases contributing to debt problems

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – As more and more Americans are opting for “buy now, pay later,” at check out, financial experts warn that many consumers may not be using the option safely.

“The consumers who are more likely to use buy now, pay later already have student loans, already have auto loans, already have credit card debt,” said Nick Wonley, with CNET. And so it’s just compounding on this debt cycle that they’re already in.”

Apple’s buy now, pay later service is now sending its user’s credit and loan information to Experian, possibly affecting user’s credit scores.