Butterfly Garden idea blooms bigger in Chatfield

Chatfield Outdoor Learning

(ABC 6 News) – A pre-Covid 19 plan is finally coming together for Chatfield Elementary School.

Over four years ago, students raised nearly $10 thousand in a walkathon to finance a butterfly garden in the school. But, the plan was put on hold due to the pandemic.

However, an entire outdoor learning space is in the works, featuring a rock garden, mini prairie eco-system and study area.

“We want our kids to be able to do that in nature and we also want to integrate our science in nature into other subject areas such as creative writing projects or making musical instruments out of nature or creating projects to go out in the nature, ” says Chatfield Elementary School Kindergarten Teacher Katilin Dunlay.

The Chatfield Education Foundation‘s support has added $52 thousand to enhance the project.

“From there as a board we looked over the request and noticed it was a real opportunity for us to help out and give back to the school and provide an outdoor space that these kids really need and will utilize in the years to come,” says Chatfield Education Foundation President Andy Harstad.

Groundbreaking for the project will take place this summer, with plans for the center to be ready when kids return this fall.