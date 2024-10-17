Busy travel day at MSP Airport for MEA weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Thousands of travelers are headed to MSP Airport on Thursday as they leave town for MEA weekend.

Around 6 a.m., the lines to get through TSA were almost wrapping around each other. Officials from the airport say more than 52,000 travelers are expected to go through TSA Thursday alone.

To make the process as smooth as possible and cut down on wait times for everyone, MSP says it has increased staffing levels through the weekend.

One of the main travel destinations is to Miami, Florida, where Taylor Swift is set to perform.