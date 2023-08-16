‘Busy Baby’ getting busier

(ABC 6 News) – If you remember a couple years ago, Beth Benike and her company Busy Baby was featured on the tv show ‘Shark Tank’. Well, the southeastern Minnesota business is getting national recognition once again.

They have been ranked 166th out of the 5000 fastest growing businesses in the country by Inc. Magazine.

“It’s almost not believable to imagine that five years ago we were in my basement. Two years ago, we were in my garage and now we are here and that already just feels like huge deal,” said Benike.

Beth says the next step for busy baby is making similar products for the disabled and elderly. They have heard from many medical professionals about her products being used to help people in those communities.