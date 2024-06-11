Yext, CoreCivic fall; Calavo Growers, General Motors rise, Tuesday, 6/11/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), down 56 cents to $35.06.

The bank cut its revenue growth forecast for the year.

DXC Technology Co. (DXC), down 7 cents to $18.38.

Apollo Global and Kyndryl Holdings are reportedly considering a joint buyout offer for the technology consultancy.

Yext Inc. (YEXT), down 26 cents to $4.78.

The software developer’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW), up $2.48 to $27.47.

The avocado grower beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

General Motors Co. (GM), up $1.07 to $48.64.

The automaker’s board approved a $6 billion stock buyback.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW), down $3.04 to $11.75.

The private prison company suspended its financial forecast for the year after losing a key government contract.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY), down $1.02 to $12.97.

The solar power company said its chief financial officer is leaving the company at the end of the second quarter.

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc. (ASO), down $3.25 to $50.17.

The sporting goods retailer’s first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.