Workers at Canada’s national postal service go on strike Friday, disrupting deliveries

TORONTO (AP) — Workers at Canada’s national postal service are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with Canada Post.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said early Friday approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process. The work stoppage will disrupt mail service ahead of the busy holiday season.

The union issued a 72-hour strike notice earlier in the week, saying it’s been asking for fair wages, safer working conditions and other improvements over nearly a year of bargaining.

“We still believe we can achieve negotiated collective agreements, but Canada Post must be willing to resolve our new and outstanding issues,” CUPW said in a statement.

Canada Post served the union with the lockout notice not long after but had said it didn’t intend to lock workers out.

The government corporation released a statement early Friday morning confirming that customers will experience delays. Mail and parcels will not be delivered for the duration of the strike, and some post offices will be closed.

Canada Post says shutting down facilities will affect its national network, with processing and delivery of mail possibly needing time to return to normal once the strike is over.

Ahead of the strike deadline, federal Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon said he formally appointed the director general of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services as a special mediator to help in the talks.

“We are making sure that these two groups have everything they need to reach a deal,” he said in a post on X.

