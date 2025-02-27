Woman suspected in vandalism of Colorado Tesla dealership with Molotov cocktails and graffiti

DENVER (AP) — A woman is suspected in a string of vandalism against a Colorado Tesla dealership that included Molotov cocktails thrown at vehicles, the words “Nazi cars” spray painted on the building and a message that appeared to be directed against Tesla founder Elon Musk, according to court documents.

Lucy Grace Nelson was arrested Monday in Loveland after police said she returned to the dealership there with “additional incendiary devices” and materials used in vandalism. Police are still investigating her alleged motive, department spokesperson Chris Padgett said.

The case comes amid rising concerns voiced by Democrats and some Republicans about Musk’s influence over the administration of President Donald Trump and follows recent protests at Tesla storerooms elsewhere in the U.S.

Nelson was arrested on state charges of using an incendiary device or explosives during a felony, criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit a felony in connection with the vandalism Monday, police said. However, police said they are working with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and federal charges were likely.

Nelson, who posted bond and was released from jail Tuesday, did not immediately respond to a telephone message on Wednesday.

The arrest affidavit outlining police’s evidence against Nelson suggests there could be a second person involved, noting that the person seen on surveillance video during one of the six incidents since Jan. 29 seemed to have a smaller build than Nelson. But it identified Nelson as the person seen at other times.

Padgett said police were investigating the possibility of someone else being involved. He declined to release more details about the case because of the federal investigation.

In one of the incidents, someone spray painted an obscenity believed to be directed at Musk before being chased away by a security guard, the affidavit notes.

Security footage from the dealer also showed someone throwing Molotov cocktails into a row of Tesla sedans. The affidavit said at least four vehicles worth a combined $220,000 were targeted by the incendiary devices, which were crafted from empty liquor bottles. Police said that when Nelson was arrested, in her car they observed cans of spray paint, gasoline, bottles and various cloth pieces that could be soaked with an accelerant.

A woman who answered the phone at the Tesla dealership in Loveland declined to comment. Tesla did not return an email seeking comment.

Associated Press writer Thomas Peipert contributed to this report.

