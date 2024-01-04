Walgreens, Mobileye fall; Peloton, Lamb Weston rise, Thursday, 1/4/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), down $1.79 to $23.78

The pharmacy chain cut its dividend nearly in half in order to conserve cash.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), up $3.17 to $108.10

The frozen french fry maker reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), up 40 cents to $5.78

The maker of exercise equipment announced a partnership to bring its workout content to TikTok.

APA Corp. (APA), down $2.52 to $34.23

The oil and natural gas company is buying Callon Petroleum in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $4.5 billion, including debt.

Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE), up $1.33 to $34.98

The company is being acquired by APA.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY), down $9.92 to $29.80

The developer of autonomous driving technologies forecast full-year results well below what analysts were expecting.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), down 70 cents to $28.58

The owner of packaged food brands like Vlasic pickles and Hunt’s ketchup cut its earnings forecast.

RPM International Inc. (RPM), down $5.92 to $101.22

The maker of coatings and building materials reported revenue for its latest quarter that missed Wall Street’s forecasts.

