Voxx International, Walgreens rise; Exxon Mobil, DaVita fall, Wednesday, 10/11/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), down $4.79 to $105.66.

The energy giant is buying Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $59.5 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), up 27 cents $22.65.

The drugstore operator named Tim Wentworth as its new CEO.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ), up $3.01 to $48.91.

The electrical equipment maker beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Voxx International Corp. (VOXX), up $1.60 to $9.39.

The consumer electronics maker reported strong fiscal second-quarter revenue.

Novo Nordisk (NVO), up $5.43 to $98.44.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a study using the weight-loss drug Ozempic to treat kidney failure.

DaVita Inc. (DVA), down $17.89 to $73.39.

The kidney dialysis provider slumped amid worries about competition from a potential kidney-failure drug from Novo Nordisk.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), up 27 cents to $7.43.

The alternative energy company gave investors an encouraging business and operations update.

Humana Inc. (HUM), down $10.27 to $490.13.

The health insurer said Jim Rechtin will replace Bruce Broussard as CEO in 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.