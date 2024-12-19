Uzma Rawn Dowler promoted to Major League Baseball’s chief marketing officer

NEW YORK (AP) — Uzma Rawn Dowler was promoted to Major League Baseball’s chief marketing officer effective Jan. 1.

Rawn, 39, will report to deputy commissioner of business and media Noah Garden, MLB said Thursday.

She was hired in 2015 as senior director of sponsorship sales, then became vice president of sponsorship sales in 2018 and senior vice president of global corporate partnerships in 2021.

Rawn will continue to oversee the global corporate partnerships team reporting to Bill Morningstar, MLB’s executive vice president of sponsorship sales and president of the MLB Network.

A graduate of Ithaca College, she was the NBA’s coordinator of team marketing and business operations from 2006-10 and worked for the company Premier Partnerships from 2011-15. ___

