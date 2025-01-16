UnitedHealth books better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit

UnitedHealth posted a better-than-expected profit in the final quarter of 2024, but revenue fell short as challenges like Medicare funding cuts and a Medicaid enrollment drop hurt.

Shares of the health care giant slid early Thursday after it released its first financial report since the brazen shooting of one of its executives outside a New York City hotel touched a national nerve and brought to the surface American frustration over health care access.

UnitedHealth earned $5.5 billion in the quarter, as adjusted results totaled $6.81 per share. The company’s revenue came in at $100.8 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $6.73 per share in the fourth quarter on $101.6 billion in revenue, according to the data firm FactSet.

UnitedHealth operates the nation’s largest health insurer, UnitedHealthcare, which covers more than 49 million people in the United States. It also operates a large pharmacy benefit manager that runs prescription drug coverage and a growing business that delivers care and provides technical support.

The company on Thursday also reaffirmed a forecast it laid last month for 2025 adjusted earnings ranging between $29.50 to $30 per share.

Analysts expect earnings per share of $29.83.

Company shares slid more than 2% to $529 in premarket trading Thursday.

