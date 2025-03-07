Unexploded WWII bomb halts Eurostar travel connecting Paris to London and Brussels

PARIS (AP) — The discovery of an unexploded World War II-era bomb weighing 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) near the tracks severed Paris’ high-speed rail links with London and Brussels on Friday, dashing travelers’ weekend getaway plans and causing cascading disruptions to scores of other trains to and from France’s busiest railway station, the Gare du Nord in Paris.

Eurostar, operator of the sleek speedy trains that usually make rail travel between the U.K. and the continent a breeze, announced the cancellation of all its services to and from its hub in the French capital.

Bright red signs warning of service disruptions greeted rail users at the usually humming Gare du Nord station, their travel plans thrown into disarray during the morning rush hour.

The repercussions quickly rippled beyond France’s borders. In Brussels, trains to Paris were cancelled until at least Friday afternoon.

“There’s no solution, we’re going to call the hotel and stay one more day. And change our train ticket,” said Michel Garrot, a retired Parisian who was visiting the Belgian capital with his wife.

A view of a departures screen at St Pancras International station in London, Friday March 7, 2025, after Eurostar trains to the capital have been halted following the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb near the tracks in Paris. (James Manning/PA via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/James Manning

At London’s St. Pancras station, travelers who’d been looking forward to Paris’ charms found their plans dashed.

“We’re looking up flights, but our options are limited,” said Lauren Romeo-Smith, part of a group on their way to a birthday weekend.

Eurostar, which runs passenger trains through the Channel Tunnel between Britain and the continent, said its “sincerely apologizes for the disruption and understands the inconvenience this may cause.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation during this time,” it said.

Passengers at St. Pancras were advised to take the train to Lille in northwest France, or fly to Paris.

Fridays are invariably busy at St. Pancras, Eurostar’s London hub, as thousands of people leave and arrive for weekend breaks.

French national rail operator SNCF says the Gare du Nord habitually sees 700,000 travelers per day, making it the busiest rail hub in both France and Europe. As well as towns and cities across northern France and the Paris suburbs, the station also serves Paris’ main airport and international destinations including London, Brussels and cities in the Netherlands.

Bombs left over from World War I or World War II are regularly discovered around France but it is very rare to find them in such a people-packed location. The SNCF said rail traffic was stopped at the request of police.

The bomb was discovered around 4 a.m. by workers doing earth-moving work near the tracks in the Seine-Saint-Denis region that borders Paris to the north. Bomb disposal experts were sent to the site.

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said traffic would be ‘’strongly disrupted” throughout the day with only limited service resuming in the afternoon, and urged travelers to postpone their trips.

Tabarot, speaking on broadcaster Sud Radio, said local residents and people near the train stations should have “no fear” of a risk of explosion, stressing the procedures in place for defusing and removing such bombs.

AP journalists Sylvie Corbet in Brussels and Jill Lawless in London contributed.

