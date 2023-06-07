Turkish lira declines to record lows following start of Erdogan’s new presidential term

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish lira tumbled to a fresh record low Wednesday, extending its slide against the U.S. dollar since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan started his third term.

The lira weakened by around 7% on Wednesday, hitting 23.16 against the dollar. The decline took the currency’s loss since the appointment of Erdogan’s new government to more than 8%. The currency has weakened by around 20% since the start of the year.

The lira also weakened by more than 7% against the euro on Wednesday.

The Turkish currency has declined in value since 2021 due to what economists say is Erdogan’s insistence on keeping borrowing costs low to stimulate growth despite skyrocketing inflation. The policy runs contrary to conventional economic approaches that call for higher interest rates to tame inflation.

Analysts say Erdogan’s government propped up the lira in the run-up to Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections last month, using foreign currency reserves to keep the exchange rate under control. The lira’s weakening suggests that the government is slackening its control of the currency.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, stands with the new cabinet members during the inauguration ceremony at the presidential complex in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Erdogan, who was sworn into his third presidential term on Saturday, reappointed an internationally respected former banker as finance minister in a sign that his new government might pursue more conventional economic policies. (AP Photo/Ali Unal) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ali Unal Turkey's new treasury and finance minister Mehmet Simsek, stands during the inauguration ceremony at the presidential complex in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was sworn into his third presidential term on Saturday, reappointed an internationally respected former banker as finance minister in a sign that his new government might pursue more conventional economic policies. (Yavuz Ozden/dia images via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Yavuz Ozden Previous Next

On Saturday, Erdogan reappointed Mehmet Simsek, an internationally respected former banker, as treasury and finance minister in his new Cabinet. The appointment was viewed as a sign that Erdogan’s new administration might pursue more conventional economic policies.

Simsek, a former Merrill Lynch banker who previously served as finance minister and deputy prime minister under Erdogan, returned to the Cabinet after a five-year break from politics.

Inflation in Turkey peaked to a staggering 85% in October before easing to 39.59% in May.

