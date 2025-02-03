Trump agrees to pause tariffs on Canada and Mexico after they pledge to boost border enforcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday agreed to a 30-day pause on his tariff threats against Mexico and Canada as America’s two largest trading partners took steps to appease his concerns about border security and drug trafficking.

The pauses provide a cool-down period after a tumultuous few days that put North America on the cusp of a trade war that could have crushed economic growth, caused prices to soar and ended two of the United States’ most critical partnerships.

“Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted Monday afternoon on X, saying that his government would name a fentanyl czar, list Mexican cartels as terrorist groups and launch a “Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering.”

The White House confirmed the pause to the United States, which followed a similar move with Mexico that allows for a period of negotiations about drug smuggling and illegal immigration.

There is a risk that the tariffs could still come into effect, leaving the global economy uncertain about whether a crisis has been averted or if a possible catastrophe could still be coming in the weeks ahead.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben Curtis

Trump on Saturday had directed 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, with another 10% tariff on Canadian oil, natural gas and electricity. He also ordered an additional 10% tax on imports from China.

All of the tariffs were scheduled to start at midnight Tuesday. Canada and Mexico threatened retaliation, raising the prospects of a broader regional trade war.

The 10% tariff that Trump ordered on China was still set to go into effect, though Trump planned to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next few days.

Trump’s signing of tariff orders for the three nations set off alarms among investors, lawmakers, businesses and consumers. The taxes on imports, if sustained, could push up prices and sabotage growth, even as Trump has suggested they are necessary to get other nations to stop illegal immigration, prevent fentanyl smuggling and treat the United States, in his mind, with respect.

Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the monthlong pause on increased tariffs against one another after what Trump described on social media as a “very friendly conversation,” and he said he looked forward to the upcoming talks.

“I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries,” the president said on social media.

Trump said the talks would be headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce nominee Howard Lutnick and high-level representatives of Mexico. Sheinbaum said she was reinforcing the border with 10,000 members of her country’s National Guard and that the U.S. government would commit “to work to stop the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico.”

In 2019, when Mexico’s government also avoided tariffs from Trump’s administration, the government announced it would send 15,000 soldiers to its northern border.

But the outlook was worrisomely different for Canada for much of Monday, only for an agreement to come together.

A senior Canadian official said Canada was not confident it could avoid the looming tariffs as Mexico did. That’s because Canada feels as if the Trump administration is shifting its requests of Canada more than it did for Mexico. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, having not been authorized to speak publicly.

Asked Monday afternoon what Canada could offer in talks to prevent tariffs, Trump told reporters gathered in the Oval Office: “I don’t know.” He mused about trying to make Canada the 51st state.

The U.S. president also indicated that more import taxes could be coming against China: “If we can’t make a deal with China, then the tariffs will be very, very substantial.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump would speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next couple of days and that the White House would provide a report on the discussion.

Trump has continued to antagonize Canada in recent weeks. He used a Monday social media post to repeat his complaints that Canada has been uncooperative, despite decades of friendship and partnerships that range from World War II to the response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Canada doesn’t even allow U.S. Banks to open or do business there,” Trump posted. “What’s that all about? Many such things, but it’s also a DRUG WAR, and hundreds of thousands of people have died in the U.S. from drugs pouring through the Borders of Mexico and Canada.”

Financial markets, businesses and consumers are trying to prepare for the possibility of the new tariffs. Stock markets sold off slightly, suggesting some hope that the import taxes that could push up inflation and disrupt global trade and growth would be short-lived.

But the outlook reflected a deep uncertainty about a Republican president who has talked with adoration about tariffs, even saying the U.S. government made a mistake in 1913 by switching to income taxes as its primary revenue source.

Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, said Monday that it was misleading to characterize the showdown as a trade war despite the planned retaliations and risk of escalation.

“Read the executive order where President Trump was absolutely, 100% clear that this is not a trade war,” Hassett said. “This is a drug war.”

But even if the orders are focused on illegal drugs, Trump’s own remarks have often been more about his perceived sense that foreign countries are ripping off the United States by running trade surpluses. On Sunday, Trump said that tariffs would be coming soon on countries in the European Union. He has discussed tariffs as both a diplomatic tool on national security issues, a way to raise revenues and a vehicle for renegotiating existing trade pacts.

Multiple economists outside the administration have warned that the tariffs would push up prices and hamper growth, with Trump himself saying there would be some short term pain after having campaigned last year on the promise that he could tame inflation.

___

Gillies reported from Toronto, and Sánchez reported from Mexico City.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.