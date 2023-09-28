Trading of shares of debt-laden property developer China Evergrande suspended in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Share trading of debt-laden Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group was suspended in Hong Kong on Thursday, according to a notice on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The suspension comes after Bloomberg News reported that the chairman of Evergrande, Hui Ka Yan, had been taken away earlier this month and placed under police watch according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Shares of Evergrande closed at 32 Hong Kong cents on Wednesday.

