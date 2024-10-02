Toyota boosts its investment in air taxi company Joby Aviation by another $500 million

Toyota is investing another $500 million in Joby Aviation as part of a partnership aimed at helping get the American air taxi company’s commercial business off the ground.

Toyota’s investment will be used to support certification and production of Joby’s electric air taxi, the companies said Wednesday, and brings Toyota Motor Corporation’s total investment in Joby to $894 million. After the investment, which will come in two equal tranches later this year and next, Toyota will own about 22% of Joby’s outstanding shares.

“Today’s investment builds on nearly seven years of collaboration between our companies,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO, Joby Aviation. “The knowledge and support shared by Toyota has been instrumental in Joby’s success and we look forward to deepening our relationship as we deliver on our shared vision for the future of air travel.”

Joby said it recently rolled its third aircraft off the production line and said in August that the fourth of five certifications was in progress.

In addition to the cash investment, Toyota has been spending time and human resources to share its design and manufacturing methods. The Japanese automaker said its engineers are working with Joby’s team at its California headquarters.

Last year, the companies signed a long-term agreement for Toyota to supply key powertrain and other components for the production of Joby’s aircraft.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.