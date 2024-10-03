Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn’t cause shortages

There is no squeeze on Charmin.

Toilet paper makers say that U.S. consumers don’t need to fear shortages due to the three-day strike this week at U.S. ports.

The American Forest and Paper Association, which represents makers of toilet paper, facial tissues, paper towels and other wood products, said it was not aware of that the strike had any impact on tissue product delivery in the U.S.

The association said it spoke out after seeing reports on social media of consumers stocking up on toilet paper. It’s a common reaction in times of crisis; shoppers also hoarded toilet paper in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the trade group said about 85% of toilet paper, paper towels, napkins and tissues used in the U.S. is made by U.S.-based producers and not affected by the strike.

At any rate, the union representing the striking U.S. dockworkers reached a deal Thursday to suspend the strike until Jan. 15 to provide time to negotiate a new contract. They had walked off the job on Tuesday impacting 36 ports on the East and Gulf coasts.

