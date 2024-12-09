The Latest: Police question a man in Pennsylvania regarding the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

A man with a gun thought to be similar to the one used in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was taken into police custody Monday for questioning in Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

Thompson was killed in what police said was a “brazen, targeted” attack Wednesday as he walked to a hotel in New York City.

Here’s the latest:

The NYPD is sending detectives to Pennsylvania to question the person taken into custody

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to address this development at a previously scheduled afternoon news briefing in Manhattan.

Pedestrians cross the road outside George Washington Bridge Bus Station in New York, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, where the gunman fleeing Wednesday's shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson took a taxi to, according to surveillance video. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Richard Drew

What type of rewards are there for information on the police’s suspect?

While still looking to identify the suspect, the FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. That’s on top of a $10,000 reward offered by the NYPD.

In the days since the shooting, police turned to the public for help by releasing photos and video

That included footage of the attack, as well as images of someone at a Starbucks beforehand.

Photos taken in the lobby of a hostel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side showed the person grinning after removing his mask, police said.

NYPD returns to search Central Park

NYPD dogs and divers returned to New York’s Central Park today while the dragnet for Thompson’s killer stretched into a sixth day.

Investigators have been combing the park since the Wednesday shooting and searching at least one of its ponds for three days, looking for evidence that may have been thrown into it.

What type of gun did the shooter use?

Police say the shooter used a 9 mm pistol that resembled the guns farmers use to put down animals without causing a loud noise. Police said they had not yet found the gun itself.

Ammunition found near Thompson’s body bore the words “delay,” “deny” and “depose,” mimicking a phrase used by insurance industry critics.

Police question man with gun thought to be similar to one used in killing of UnitedHeathcare CEO

A man with a gun thought to be similar to the one used in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was taken into police custody Monday for questioning in Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The man is being held in the area of Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 233 miles (375 kilometers) west of New York City, the official said. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The development came as dogs and divers returned Monday to New York’s Central Park while the dragnet for Thompson’s killer stretched into a sixth day.

— Michael R. Sisak

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.