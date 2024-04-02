Tesla, UnitedHealth Group fall; Roivant, Valero rise, Tuesday, 4/2/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

PVH Corp. (PVH), down $32.17 to $107.56.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), down $12.78 to $217.68.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry said its chief financial officer resigned.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $9.31 to $165.91.

The electric vehicle maker delivered fewer vehicles than Wall Street expected during the first quarter.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), down $36.22 to $453.48.

Investors were disappointed by the finalized payment rates for Medicare Advantage plans next year.

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB), down $1.04 to $54.18.

The oilfield services company is buying rival ChampionX.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX), down $1.62 to $120.

The payroll processor and human-resources service provider gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV), up 62 cents to $11.05.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on the development of an eye condition treatment.

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), up $1.77 to $174.41.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

