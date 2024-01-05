Tesla recalls over 1.6 million imported vehicles for problems with automatic steering, door latches

BEIJING (AP) — Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million Model S, X, 3 and Y electric vehicles imported to China for problems with their automatic assisted steering functions and door latch controls.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation announced the recall on Friday. It said Tesla Motors in Beijing and Shanghai would use remote upgrade technology to fix the problems, so in most cases car owners would not need to visit Tesla service centers to get the upgrades.

The recall due to problems with the automatic steering assist function applies to 1.6 million imported Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Ys.

When the automatic steering function is engaged, drivers might misuse the combined driving function, increasing a risk of accidents, the notice said.

The recall to fix the door unlock logic control for imported Model S and Model X EVs affects 7,538 vehicles made between Oct. 26, 2022 and Nov. 16, 2023. It is needed to prevent door latches from coming open during a collision.

The recalls follow a recall in the U.S. last month of more than 2 million of Tesla EVs to improve its system for monitoring drivers.

The recall followed a two-year investigation by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that found the system was defective. The upgrades are intended to get drivers who use Tesla’s Autopilot system to pay closer attention to the road.

Documents filed by Tesla to the U.S. government say the online software change will increase warnings and alerts to drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel.

