Stock market today: Wall Street holds near breakeven ahead of Christmas

By ALEX VEIGA The Associated Press
FILE - Signs mark the intersection of Wall and South Streets in New York's Financial District on Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Morgan]

U.S. stock indexes edged higher in morning trading Tuesday, as gains for some Big Tech stocks made up for weakness elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 14 points, or 0.1%, as of 9:58 a.m. Eastern time. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was up 0.7%.

Gains in technology, financial and other sectors tempered a pullback by health care, energy and other stocks.

Chip company Broadcom rose 1.3%, while semiconductor giant Nvidia, whose enormous valuation gives it an outsize influence on indexes, rose 1.2%.

American Airlines fell 1.2% after the airline briefly grounded flights nationwide due to a technical issue.

U.S. Steel slipped 0.5% a day after an influential government panel failed to reach consensus on the possible national security risks of the nearly $15 billion proposed sale to Nippon Steel of Japan.

Treasury yields rose in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.62% from 4.59% late Monday.

European markets were mostly higher. Markets in Asia mostly gained ground.

U.S. markets will close at 1 p.m. Eastern and stay closed Wednesday for Christmas.

Wall Street has several economic reports to look forward to this week, including a weekly update on unemployment benefits on Thursday.

