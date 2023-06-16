Stock market today: Wall Street edges higher, looking to extend winning streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Friday as investors look to extend the market’s longest winning streak in a year.

The S&P 500 gained 0.1% and is headed for its sixth consecutive weekly gain. The benchmark index is trading at the highest level it’s been at since April 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45 points, or 0.1%, to 34,453 as of 9:58 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq fell 0.2%.

Wall Street faces a relatively quiet day to cap off a busy week of economic updates.

Software maker Adobe rose 2% after reporting solid financial results and raising its profit forecast. Humana slipped 1.6% after becoming the latest health insurer to warn about pent-up demand for medical services driving costs higher. Health insurance giant UnitedHealth issued a similar warning earlier in the week.

A currency trader watches monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 16, 2023. Asian shares logged moderate gains on Friday after Wall Street benchmarks swept higher, extending their longest rally in a year and a half. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ahn Young-joon

Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.77% from 3.72% late Thursday.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which moves more on expectations for the Federal Reserve, rose to 4.74% from 4.65%. The

The Fed held steady on its benchmark interest rate at its meeting this week, but warned that it could raise rates twice more this year.

Markets in Europe and Asia gained ground.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.