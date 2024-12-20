Stock market today: Wall Street drifts toward the close of a dismal week

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting Friday toward the close of one of their worst weeks of the year.

The S&P 500 edged down by 0.1% as its struggles continue after the Federal Reserve warned Wednesday it may deliver fewer cuts to interest rates next year than earlier expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 52 points, or 0.1%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.5%.

Stocks still aren’t far from their all-time highs set in recent weeks, but part of the reason they ran to records is because of expectations for a string of cuts to rates next year. Now traders are largely betting on one, two or perhaps even none in 2025, according to data from CME Group.

“When optimism is rising and market multiples are expanding, it just takes a little fear to take the veneer off a market rally,” according to Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Critics had been warning stock prices were vulnerable to drops after running so high, and they likely needed everything to go correctly to justify their big gains this year. Besides the dashed hopes for several rate cuts next year, Wall Street got another reminder late Thursday that everything may not go as expected.

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko

The House of Representatives resoundingly rejected President-elect Donald Trump’s new plan to keep the U.S. government fully running. It’s unclear what the next steps will be, but the failure indicates Washington may not run smoothly even with Republicans in charge of the House, Senate and White House.

The U.S. stock market has already lost almost all of its gain since Trump’s win on Election Day raised hopes for faster economic growth and more lax regulations on companies, which would boost corporate profits. Worries have also risen that Trump’s preference for tariffs and other policies could lead to higher inflation, a bigger U.S. government debt and difficulties for global trade.

“Next year will be a time of huge challenges to the world economy,” High Frequency Economics’ Carl B. Weinberg wrote in a note to clients. “We do not look forward to these changes.”

Stocks got some relief from a report in the morning that showed a measure of inflation that the Federal Reserve likes to use was slightly lower than economists expected for last month. It’s a bit of encouragement following recent reports showing inflation may be tough to get all the way down to the Fed’s 2% goal, even if it has slowed sharply from its peak above 9%.

The threat of higher inflation was one of the reasons Fed Chair Jerome Powell cited this week when asked why the Fed is slowing its cuts to interest rates, which help goose the economy and boost investment prices. Friday’s update could convince the Fed to keep cutting.

The report, though, also said that growth in personal incomes and in consumer spending were both weaker than economists expected. The economy so far has been holding up much better than critics thought it would after the Fed kept interest rates at a two-decade high until it began cutting in September.

Nike swung from a sharp loss to a gain of 0.5% in the minutes after the opening of trading, after it reported a better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Analysts said changes by Nike’s new CEO, Elliott Hill, to turn around the company will likely cut into financial results in the near term to drive better long-term growth. The company is likely to cut prices to clear its warehouses of old products, for example, and open space for a new wave of innovation.

U.S. Steel sank 2.6% after saying its fourth-quarter results will likely come in below its earlier forecast. CEO David Burritt said steel prices remain depressed.

On the winning side of Wall Street was FedEx, which delivered a slightly better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also said it would spin off its freight business into a separate company with its own stock. FedEx climbed 3.1%.

In the bond market, Treasury yields fell.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury sank to 4.50% from 4.57% late Thursday. It’s still up for the week, though, after the Fed convinced the market that is main interest rate will remain higher than earlier expected.

In stock markets abroad, indexes fell across much of Asia and Europe.

___

AP Writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.

